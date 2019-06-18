1  of  5
Krispy Kreme is filling their classic glaze doughnuts and you can get one for free

Local News

by: KASW Newsroom

PHOENIX – Houston, we have doughnuts!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Krispy Kreme has created something out of this world! The doughnut company is introducing Original Filled Doughnuts! 

This new treat brings together everything you love about Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut and their many filled doughnuts.

There are only two options for filling at the moment. The glazed round is stuffed with either Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme.

Say goodbye to overfilled middles and underfilled edges. Now, there is a perfect balance. The filling is put into the doughnut all the way around making every bite the best bite.

You can try the new creation for free this Saturday, June 22! At any participating Krispy Kreme, each guest will receive one free Original Filled Doughnut while supplies last. This offer is not valid with any coupon, purchase online, or at grocery or convenience stores. 

Check the website to find a participating store near you! 

