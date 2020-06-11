Kroger employees lobby for hazard pay in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger employees lobbied for the return on hazard pay in Short Pump and throughout the commonwealth Wednesday.

Members of the UFCW Local 400 took to their cars with about twenty vehicles honking their horns around Kroger grocery stores around 4 p.m.

Kroger had been paying employees an extra $2 an hour in what was deemed “Hero Pay.”

The union says a petition with over 12,000 signatures will be sent to Kroger’s CEO, asking for the pay to be extended.

Kroger employees Charmaine Brown and Angela Charles say Kroger’s one-time “Thank you Bonus” delivered as the “Hero Pay” ended is simply not enough.

“It was a nice gesture but you are still in harm’s way, you are still using extra necessities that you wouldn’t normally have to use,” Brown said.

“I don’t wanna get sick, you know I have extra medication now and I want to make sure that the grandchildren, my husband, everybody has everything they need.”

In a statement, Kroger writes:

We will continue to safeguard our associates’ health and well-being and recognize their work. At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates Statement from Kroger

