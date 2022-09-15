RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is now hosting its fourth annual peanut butter drive, partnering with Feeding America to stock local food banks with a shelf-stable staple.

The drive began Wednesday, Sept. 14 and will run until Tuesday, Oct. 11. All Kroger customers need to do to join is to buy any brand of peanut butter with their usual groceries, and then place the peanut butter in the donation bins at the front of the store.

Donations will all go to local food banks, where shelf-stable, protein-rich foods like peanut butter are much needed, according to Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

“As a great source of protein, peanut butter is always in demand, and we’re hoping this month-long event will help all of our local food bank partners stock their shelves,” Raya said.

Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic collected 272,000 jars of peanut butter through the drive.