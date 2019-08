HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash in Hanover is causing a miles-long backup Friday night on Interstate-95.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 89. All southbound lanes are closed near Lewistown Rd. (mile marker 89) due to a crash.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed as well.

Traffic is backed up for about four miles.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to avoid the area.

Please avoid I95 South at MM 88. Multi Vehicle Crash. Take alternate routes #HanoverCountyVa — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) August 31, 2019

