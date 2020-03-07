Lantern service held for murdered Chesterfield teen

(WRIC) — A special lantern release was held on what would have been the 19th birthday of Bryson Mitchell.

The family is still mourning the loss of their son who was shot and crashed into a Chesterfield home back in September. The case has gone six months without being solved.

The lantern release was held at Dale Memorial Park Friday, March 6. Many showed up to pay their respects and wish a happy birthday.

“It’s a direct reflection of the person he was when he was here and the impact he’s made since he’s been gone this was something we put together sort of last-minute so to have this kind of response and love for my son is priceless,” Sarah Esmielcka told 8News.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.