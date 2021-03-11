Large brush fire breaks out at Sussex and Prince George county line

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plenty of smoke is still billowing near the Sussex and Prince George County line after a brush fire broke out in the area. The fire spread across hundreds of acres of land this afternoon.

In Sussex County, just south of Waverly, patches of a field caught fire off of Cabin Point Road. An 8News crew could spot smoke even several miles away from the burning field.

Calls for the brush fire came into the Sussex County Department of Public Safety shortly before noon.

Firefighters at the scene have had trouble controlling the burn due to wind fanning the flames across the high grass and small trees.

The department of public safety tells 8News that around 200 to 250 acres of brush have been burned today. Bulldozers went brought in to stop the brush fire and prevent it from spreading towards homes nearby.

Thankfully it worked and no homes were impacted today.

The Waverly and Wakefield fire departments and the Sussex Sheriff’s Office also responded to help with the brush fire.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says of Thursday evening, the fire is under control while some smoke still lingers. The fields could keep smoldering for days.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.