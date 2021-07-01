Large crowd at marijuana seed share event in Henrico shifts to text-to-pickup because of demand

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A CBD story in Henrico County planned to give away marijuana seeds today as a new Virginia law went into effect legalizing growing the plants at home. But after a large turnout this morning hours before the event was slated to begin, the store’s owner had to make changes to prevent the event from shutting down.

Jennifer Elliot, the owner of Your CBD Store in The Shops at Wellesley, said confusion about the event’s start time led to a line wrapping around the building at 10 a.m. After trying to re-route the line in another direction, she said that they decided to send people to their cars and text them when it was time to pick up their seeds.

According to Virginia Marijuana Justice, the group that organized and promoted the Great Commonwealth Cannabis Seed Share that included Your CBD Store, other businesses in the shopping center called Henrico Police because the line was preventing access to their businesses.

Marijuana seed share event in Henrico County (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Elliot said that it was important to her to keep the event alive instead of shutting down, so she converted to using text messages for pickup. People waited in their cars and received a text message when it was their turn to pick up marihuana seeds.

At 2 p.m. there were about 75 people visible in the area and other people waiting in their cars. The estimated time to pick up seeds was two hours. The event was planned to last until 6 p.m., but they ran out of seeds at 2:45 p.m.