RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large fire that began on several vehicles took out an early 20th-century house in Richmond County on Monday.

At 3:15 a.m. on July 4, fire crews arrived on the scene of the fire at the house, located on the 2200 block of Suggetts Point. According to a Facebook post from the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department, the blaze began from multiple vehicles on the property before spreading to an outbuilding and the main house.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the fire was put out by 9:45 a.m. All individuals from the residence, including nine people and three dogs, were accounted for, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The 1902 house after the fire. Credit: Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department / Facebook

The Sheriff’s Office said fire crews from Richmond, Lancaster, Northumberland and Essex counties all responded to help clear the flames. The house, which was built in 1902, as well as the vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.