ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large structure fire in the town of Tappahannock is billowing smoke across the area and causing closures.

Essex County Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue are currently working to get the fire under control.

Video of the Tappahannock fire provided by Kim Massaro

The intersection of Queen Street and North Church Lane are currently closed. According to VDOT, a 1.5-mile-long traffic backup is building on Downing Bridge as a result.

Video of the Tappahannock fire provided by Bryce Ramsey

VDOT is reporting that motorists cannot access the Northern Neck by crossing the Downing Bridge and no reopening time is available at this point.

Officials are asking members of the public to stay clear of the area while the fire remains in progress.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.