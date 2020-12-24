Last minute Christmas shopping? Here’s your guide for what stores are open and when

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The clock is ticking. If you haven’t finished Christmas shopping yet, you still have a few hours.

Most stores will be open similar hours to Christmas Eve 2019 with the majority of major retailers closing by 6 p.m. with a few exceptions.

Retailers warn you may experience long lines due to curbside pick up and COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

To help you plan, here are the hours for department stores and retailers.

Bath and Body Works: Closes at 4 p.m.