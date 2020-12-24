Last minute Christmas shopping? Here’s your guide for what stores are open and when

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The clock is ticking. If you haven’t finished Christmas shopping yet, you still have a few hours.
Most stores will be open similar hours to Christmas Eve 2019 with the majority of major retailers closing by 6 p.m. with a few exceptions.
Retailers warn you may experience long lines due to curbside pick up and COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
To help you plan, here are the hours for department stores and retailers.
Bath and Body Works: Closes at 4 p.m.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots: Closes at 10 p.m.
- Dicks Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Home Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- JC Penny: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy’s: 7 a.m. 6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.