Last minute Christmas shopping? Here’s your guide for what stores are open and when

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The clock is ticking. If you haven’t finished Christmas shopping yet, you still have a few hours.

Most stores will be open similar hours to Christmas Eve 2019 with the majority of major retailers closing by 6 p.m. with a few exceptions. 

Retailers warn you may experience long lines due to curbside pick up and COVID-19 capacity restrictions. 

To help you plan, here are the hours for department stores and retailers.

Bath and Body Works: Closes at 4 p.m.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Big Lots: Closes at 10 p.m.
  • Dicks Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Home Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • JC Penny: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 7 a.m. 6 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.

