Late night stabbing leaves Chester man behind bars

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — A Chester man has been charged with malicious wounding after he stabbed someone in the arms Sunday night, according to the Prince George Police Department.

Officials said they responded to the stabbing call at 3:36 a.m. at the 4200 block of Anne Terrace.

According to the release, once on-scene Officers found an adult male suffering from multiple, non-life-threatening, stab-wound injuries on both arms. The victim was transported to the Tri-Cities ER for treatment.

Officials said that Paul Johnson, 38, of Chester was identified and arrested shortly after officers arrived on the scene. He has been charged with malicious wounding is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777

