LavierStrong: 2-year-old Henrico boy wounded in drive-by shooting begins rehab

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lavier Robinson, the 2-year-old boy who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Henrico County in December is making steps towards recovery and began rehab last week.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital by family members on the evening of Thursday, December 10, after their Winston Street home was riddled to bullets. Family members told 8News the 2-year-old was ‘awake and crying’ the whole ride.

“He went through the hardest thing anybody can go through,” family member Shakeif Robinson said.

The following day, police arrested two men and charged them with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Roughly a month after the shooting, family members say Lavier is recovering and has started rehab.

