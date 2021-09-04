Law enforcement on the lookout for impaired drivers, speeders and seatbelt violations through Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement will be out and about throughout the course of the Labor Day weekend, monitoring the roads for impaired drivers, speeding and wearing seatbelts.

Police say traffic fatalities have been on the rise for the last four years. Last year, 20 people died over just four days.

Virginia State Police will be taking part in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), which will run through midnight on Monday, Sept. 6.

Additionally, police will be bringing back Checkpoint Strikeforce in an effort to crack down on drunk driving.