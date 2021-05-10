Lawrenceville Correctional Center confirms inmate death; will not say cause

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Lawrenceville Correctional Center confirmed that an inmate died at the facility on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the GEO Group, the company that runs the correctional center, would not give details about the death but did confirm that it occurred on May 9.

“We can also confirm that the individual received prompt medical care, in accordance with the standards set by the Virginia Department of Corrections and the American Correctional Association,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The official said this death is still under investigation.

