Layoffs announced for 119 employees at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Military training, logistics, range and base operations support organization The Logistics Company is laying off 160 employees between two bases in Virginia at Fort Lee and Fort Eustis.

The company posted a WARN Notice on July 9, announcing a reduction in force of 119 employees at Fort Lee and 41 employees at Fort Eustis, effective Aug. 7.

According to its website, The Logistics Company is based in North Carolina, and operates principally in the Department of Defense (DOD) market.

8News reached out to Fort Lee for additional information, but was deferred to the contractor directly. The Logistics Company has not responded to requests for comment.