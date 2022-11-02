HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State and federal leaders in Henrico County are presenting potential solutions to safety concerns and traffic congestion in the Short Pump area at a presentation.

They plan to tour parts of Interstate 64 and West Broad Street, both heavily traveled areas for Central Virginians heading in and out of Richmond or Henrico.

Since June, at least seven crashes along either road have killed two people and sent at least four to the hospital.

One of those crashes happened at the end of June at the corner of Skipwith Road and West Broad Street. Henrico County Police photos show a fallen motorcycle with its parts strewn across the road and a van with its front end smashed in. One person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after the crash.

In August, at least two crashes happened, one on the 18th along I-64 in Henrico, and another a few days later on the same highway that killed two people and sent two to the hospital.

Between September and October, at least four crashes happened on I-64 in Henrico, one of them flipping a tractor-trailer on its side.

Henrico County’s supervisor, United States Representative Rob Wittman, the state secretary of transportation and a representative from the federal highway administration will be at the meeting with plans to talk about the safety of those areas.

One of the solutions they said they plan to talk about is a proposed interchange on North Gayton Road.

The presentation is happening at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Henrico County Government Center. It will take place in the County Manager’s Conference Room on the third floor of the administration building on East Parham Road.

Following the presentation, officials will drive through parts of I-64 and West Broad Street. Afterward, they will make remarks at Fire Station 19 until 6:15 p.m. in Glen Allen.