POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Fan of wildlife? The Department of Conservation and Conservation (DCR) is hosting the perfect event for you at Powhatan State Park later this month.

From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19, an informative event about the lost red and gray wolves of Virginia will take place at Powhatan State Park, located at 4616 Powhatan State Park Rd.

Kim Wheeler, executive director of the Red Wolf Coalition, — an organization that supports long-term red wolf restoration — will host the event, which will inform guests about the species. Attendees will “find out what wolves eat, where they live today, how they communicate and much more” according to DCR.

Standard admission fee will be charged at the entrance, though there is no extra fee for the event. Children are welcome, DCR said.

For further information, anyone interested can check out the DCR’s website.