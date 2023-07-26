ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning next month, residents in multiple Central Virginia counties will have the opportunity to learn how to recognize and stop an opioid overdose.

The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-in hours every month where community members can learn what to do if they see something having an opioid overdose. Participants will also receive free naloxone nasal spray.

Sessions take less than 30 minutes and do not require an appointment.

The following locations, dates, and times for free naloxone education will be available beginning in August:

Charles City County

Where: Charles City Health Department, 7501 Adkins Road, Charles City, Va.

Charles City Health Department, 7501 Adkins Road, Charles City, Va. When: Every second and fourth Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Goochland County

Where: Goochland Health Department, 1800 Sandy Hood Road, Goochland, Va.

Goochland Health Department, 1800 Sandy Hood Road, Goochland, Va. When: Every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to11:30 a.m.

Hanover County

Where : Hanover Health Department, 12312 Washington Highway, Ashland, Va.

: Hanover Health Department, 12312 Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. When: Every Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

New Kent County

Where: New Kent Health Department, 7911 Courthouse Circle, New Kent, Va.

New Kent Health Department, 7911 Courthouse Circle, New Kent, Va. When: Every first Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and every third Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Naloxone education is also available by appointment outside of walk-in hours. For more information, call 804-365-3240 or email CHDWellness@vdh.virginia.gov.