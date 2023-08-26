POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Did you know you can dye fabric and paper with black walnuts? A workshop will teach you all you need to know about this craft at Powhatan State Park Sunday.

The ‘Walnut Dye Print-making‘ workshop will be held at the park — located at 4616 Powhatan State Park Rd. — at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Attendees will learn how to make ink from the husks of the black walnut fruit, as well as create prints from the leaves, the department said.

Black walnut trees are native to Virginia and can grow up to 90 feet tall, according to the department. The tree contain a chemical in its roots called juglone, which acts as an herbicide, preventing other trees from growing in its vicinity. This chemical, along with tannin, is found in the tree’s leaves and fruit, which can be used as a dye.

There is no cost to attend the event, although guests will be required to be pay the standard admission fee at the gate. Children are welcome to attend.

Anyone with questions about the event can call Powhatan State Parks at 804-598-7148.

Anyone unable to make it Aug. 27 may instead attend the following sessions: