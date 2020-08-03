Learning to a new tune: How band will be taught virtually at RPS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools are going virtual for the fall semester and students will have to take their courses online. But how will students who are taking band or orchestra as an elective learn?

Whether your RPS child is picking up that brass, woodwind, or stringed instrument for the first time, or the hundredth — they are going to have to learn how to play and grow virtually with their music directors.

Virtual is a new style of teaching for Richard Rebmann, the Binford Middle School Band Director. Rebmann said that during his 14-year tenure as a band instructor — he’s never had to do anything quite like this.

“It’s tough to see if a kid is sitting up straight, or hear if they’re perfectly in tune or if they’re using enough air,” he said.

Rebmann’s band class was disrupted due to the pandemic in the spring and now he is teaching musical compositions from his kitchen table.

“Then it just kind of got cut off and all these things that we were working towards, we didn’t get to finish,” Rebmann said, adding that music always finds a way to shine through. “Band is so much more than just playing the instrument. We are also going to be doing different activities like making our own music, learning about careers that can be in the music genre.”

New musical teaching resources are being used across RPS for virtual learning, and that is something that excites Drew Miles, the Director of Bands at Huguenot High School.

“There are so many resources available online that we’re going to be able to use that we can explore,” Miles said. “Let’s let the kids learn how to produce, let’s let em learn how to engineer, let’s let em learn how to DJ. I think its gonna be a good opportunity for kids to be able to see the wide spectrum of musical careers that are out there for them.”

“It’s just different. It’s just a different way [of learning].” Richard Rebmann

For more information on the upcoming fall semester for Central Virginia schools, visit our Back to School HQ.

LATEST HEADLINES: