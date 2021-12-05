Lee statue pedestal to be removed; land will go to the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced that on Monday the state will begin removing the pedestal that formerly housed a monumental statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

In a press release, Northam said the final stages of the removal – which began earlier this year with the dismemberment and removal of Lee and his horse – will be complete by Dec. 31.

After the pedestal is removed, Northam said the land – which is also known as Marcus David Peters Circle – would be returned to the City of Richmond. The statue of Lee was the last of the confederate monuments on Monument Avenue to be removed, because the statue was in the care of the Commonwealth, while the others were on city property.

“This land is in the middle of Richmond, and Richmonders will determine the future of this space,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth will remove the pedestal and we anticipate a safe removal and a successful conclusion to this project.”

In a statement, the city said the land would be accepted and that its future use “will be determined through a thoughtful and community-rooted planning process” that will be inline with the Richmond 300 development plan.

The state’s press release also noted that if the elusive time capsule said to be buried under the statue is found, it will be removed for preservation by crews.