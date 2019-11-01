Legal expert explores charges alleged abductor Bruce Lynch could face

(WRIC) — After the search for a missing Louisa County teen, believed to be with her alleged abductor for almost 10 days, ended with her safe return home, an analyst spoke with 8News about the possible legal ramifications.

Bruce Lynch, the 33-year-old ex-boyfriend of the mother whose daughter he’s accused of going on the run with, has not officially been charged. 8News legal analyst Russ Stone says what happens next will depend on what investigators find happened between the pair during the time they were missing.

“Thank goodness she wasn’t hurt,” Stone said.

Weighing in on the missing persons case that gripped the nation, Stone says Lynch could face charges of abduction. It carries a minimum sentence of 1-10 years in prison.

“A lot of it depends on what was in his head, what his intent was at the time it was happening. If his intent was to engage in some type of illegal act, whether it’s murder, rape, robbery something to that nature, it could become a life possibility of an offense,” Stone said.

One question remains: was 14-year-old Isabel abducted or did she go with her mother’s ex-boyfriend willingly? 8News posed the question to law enforcement Thursday. They said there were no signs of forced entry into Isabel Hick’s home.

“The fact is she’s not able to content at the age of 14 despite and so there are going to be consequences regardless of whether she went willingly or not,” Stone said.

During a dayslong search, law enforcement said Lynch was armed with a gun, dangerous, and suicidal. According to Stone, that could lead to more charges.

“If he had psychological issues and psychological difficulties then certainly his attorneys are going to try to bring that into the court’s attention in deciding what the appropriate sentence is,” Stone said. “Is this an evil person or is this a mentally ill person? We don’t know the answer to that yet.”

Lynch will appear in the Louisa Courthouse tomorrow at 9 a.m. Friday to be formally arraigned on charges brought against him by police.