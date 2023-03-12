RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Actor Leslie Jones stopped by a local record store Saturday before headlining at the National.

Jones picked up a stack of records from Vinyl Conflict, a local shop on Grace Street downtown, and stopped to pose for a photo with the owner.

(Photo: Vinyl Conflict)

“She bought a wide variety of music, was just super interested in the store and was out adventuring before their show,” vinyl conflict’s owner told 8News.

After the show, Jones tweeted a shout-out to the store, while also recommending Lillie Pearl, a popular downtown restaurant.

“Thanks @thenationalva and the cool Richmond, VA crowd for a fun night!” she wrote. “Special thanks to Bobby @VinylConflictVA for having the coolest record shop around!”