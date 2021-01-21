Levar Stoney’s State of the City address to be presented virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is set to deliver his annual State of the City address at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, but it will be presented virtually instead of in person.

Citing the need to look out for the best interests of public health and safety, Richmonders interested in getting the latest on the state of the city will be able to watch the speech on the city’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on the pages of media outlets that wish to stream it.

The efforts in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be a main focus for Mayor Stoney, as he plans to highlight the challenges the city has overcome in the last year along with the work still to be done and his vision to realize a stronger, more inclusive Richmond.

An event page for Stoney’s speech has been set up on Facebook, and those interested in RSVPing for the stream can click here and do so. The speech will be archived and available for re-watching on the city YouTube channel.