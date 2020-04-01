Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announces massive layoffs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announced that it has reduced its work force by 83% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The garden has been unable to earn income, which accounts for more than 65% of its annual operating budget, since its closure on March 15. In a message sent out Tuesday, Lewis Ginter said the garden’s endowment will help provide stability but “only for limited operations.”

“Our hearts are broken, but our spirit is resolute. It’s always been the people that have made this Garden outstanding,” the message read. “We know there are many special relationships among our staff, volunteers, members and partners. We recognize the passion and efforts so many have put into the Garden, and we honor the work by ensuring the Garden can reopen.”

Staff members who are still working in order to maintain the garden have taken pay cuts.

“We know this is an incredibly challenging and painful time for many. Thank you for your grace and support as we ensure the Garden’s future, not just for tomorrow, but for many years to come. We look forward to the days when we’ll be able to be together again,” the garden’s statement continued.

