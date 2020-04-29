Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to rehire around 50 employees

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — After severe staff cuts one month ago, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens is going ahead with rehiring certain positions after receiving a federal loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Beth Monroe, public relations director, says around 50 positions will be rehired after an 83 percent staff cut. New hires will be primarily focused on garden maintenance.

“What we are doing is bringing people back in phases as we did the reduction in staff in phases as well,” Monroe said. “Part of that reason is to ensure that people can be onboarded safely.”

Monroe says the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan amount totals $709,000 and “75 percent of the loan had to be used toward wages. The other 25 percent can be used toward things such as utilities.”

The PPP funding lasts eight weeks, which means employment is no guarantee after June 15.

As for the hiring, Monroe says the garden didn’t want to interfere with anyone’s unemployment — that’s why the rehiring process is open.

“Some people just because of their circumstances may not be able to come back and may choose to not come back,” Monroe said. “So we technically could not offer them a job but we could let them know that those positions were open.”

There’s no set date when the gardens will re-open to the general public. Monroe says Lewis Ginter is following the guidance of elected and health officials.

