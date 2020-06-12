Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden reopening in time for summer

The garden will reopen the members and the general public on July 16

RICHMOND, Va. (ERIC) — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announced Friday morning it will being its phased reopening plan this month.

The announcement said the garden would first reopen to members on a select number of days. Members’ days are June 25-28, July 2, 3, 5, 9-12.

The garden will then reopen to the public on July 16.

Tickets will only be available online and aren’t being sold yet. In addition, all visits will have a 2-hour time limit and the gardens will also only be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Other changes include:

Guests must wear face coverings in the garden, with the exception of children under 10 and people with medical conditions.

There will be a separate entrance and exit.

Some parts of the garden will remain closed including indoor areas, sections of the Children’s Garden and the conservatory.

There will be signs around the garden showing 6-foot social distancing and encouraging hand washing.

The dining area will follow the state’s Phase Two guidelines, like allowing 50% seating capacity indoors, however, guests can also order food online and eat it in the gardens.

To learn more about the reopening and upcoming events visit Lewis Ginter’s Website.

