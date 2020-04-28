Lewis Ginter to rehire employees after receiving CARES Act loan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announced it would rehire employees in select positions after receiving a CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loan.

This news comes in after the garden announced major layoffs earlier this month, cutting its workforce by 83% because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis Ginter will be re-hiring the following positions:

Board Liaison and Stewardship Manager

Events Coordinator

Gardeners

Housekeeping

Operations

They said they were hiring these positions because they met emergency caretaking priorities such as ensuring the viability of the garden in the face of the COVID-19 closure and maintaining the property’s garden and infrastructure.

The announcement said the term of employment will only be until June 15, since the PPP funding only lasts eight weeks. Employment is not guaranteed beyond then.

Lewis Ginter still does not know when it will re-open to the public.

Want to apply?

Click here to apply online. If you’re applying for a job that you already held, an application is not required. If you have any questions email the contactus@lewsiginter.org.

