‘Life changed that day,’ Goochland first responders remember those lost on 9/11

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Fire Chief Eddie Ferguson was on duty when he heard the news of the terror attacks in 2001. Ferguson says he will never forget that day.

“Words couldn’t describe the feelings that we felt, Ferguson said. “Not knowing exactly what was happening or what was about to happen.” “Life changed that day – it changed for many people.”

Almost 20 years later, Ferguson and other Goochland first responders gathered to honor and remember those who gave their lives to help when the Twin Towers. A ceremony was held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Company 5.

The ceremony, held annually, began with a posting of the colors. Officials then read out the names of 500 New York first responders who never returned after going into action when the Twin Towers collapsed.

First responders in Goochland rang a ceremonial bell, traditionally used to signal one’s passing, to honor those who gave their lives that day.

Goochland Foreign Legion lad down a memorial wreath to complete the morning ceremony.

They will gather again on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the site of Goochland County Memorial to pay their respects. The memorial is crafted with pieces of steel from the Twin Towers in New York City. Community members are welcome to attend the event. Masks and social distancing will be required.

