Lightning strikes Chesterfield home, sparks attic fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family was more than a little shocked after their Chesterfield home was partially damaged by lightning during a storm Saturday afternoon.

The homeowners told 8News they were inside having a cup of coffee inside when they heard a loud bomb-like sound. Turns out it was lightning hitting their roof.

Greg Woods told 8News that after the lightning strike, insulation started falling from above. Woods went outside and saw the hole at the top of the house.

Greg Woods

That’s when he grabbed a foot ladder, went to the attic and saw heavy smoke emerging.

Chesterfield County Fire Department responded. Officials told 8News a small fire had started in the attic of the home. Fire crews had to cut a few burning wires before the incident was placed under control a short time later.

No one was injured.

For Woods, he tells 8News he’s shocked an incident like this happened at his home.

“It was close and now that we look at it our house is pretty high so we thought about maybe even getting a lightning rod or something to kind of prevent that from happening again,” he said. “But no, I mean you don’t really think it’s gonna happen to you.”

Woods added that some of the debris exploded off the house around his property and even onto his neighbor’s yard.

