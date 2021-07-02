Lightning strikes some neighborhoods during storms causing damaged powerline, house fire

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Some neighborhoods are seeing damage following Thursday night’s storms that rolled through the area.

Lightning damaged a powerline in Chesterfield County causing detours for drivers and outages for hundreds of Dominion Energy customers.

Meanwhile in Richmond, one family is searching for a place to stay after lightning started a fire and ruined their home.

Contractors worked inside of their home on Maryland Avenue to estimate how much it will take to repair.

Richmond firefighters responded to the address around 5 p.m. Thursday after a lightning strike sparked a fire.

Shanna Wisdom, the owner of the home, said “It was so loud my ears were ringing afterwards.”

Neighbors rushed into her home minutes later warning the roof was on fire.

“I was hysterical at first though, I didn’t know what to think,” she said.

Fire crews were already en route by the time she grabbed her belongings and children to get out.

She said the second floor of the home sustained the most damage.

“My whole upstairs is ruined. Every bedroom, the ceilings are gone, the roof…The whole roof was on fire. All downstairs is water damage. What’s not fire and smoke damage is water damage,” said Wisdom.

She tried to salvage what was left inside Friday.

The American Red Cross is helping her family with a temporary place, but she wants to find a permanent place to stay until the six month’s worth of repairs are finished.

Over in Chesterfield County Friday morning, firefighters, Dominion Energy crews and police responded to a downed powerline sparking on the ground.

Dominion Energy says lightning damaged the line on Buford and Bon View Roads.

Drivers were detoured and 400 customers went without power for about an hour as they worked to repair it.