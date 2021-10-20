Lindsay X-Lite guardrails still on state roads, 8News alerts VDOT

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation promised to pull the guardrails linked to deaths off most roads in Virginia. However, 8News continues to spot the guardrails of concern on state roads, including a Lindsay X-Lite guardrail in Dinwiddie County.

The guardrail was spotted lining a curvy section of River Road between Olgers Road and Lake Chesdin Road. The Lindsay X-lite guardrails are supposed to act as a protective barrier in the event of a crash but the guardrails have punctured and pierced through cars. The X-Lite terminals have been blamed for multiple deaths across the country including one here in Virginia.

Earlier this year VDOT told 8News the X-lite had been removed from all state roads with speeds above 25 miles per hour. The speed limit on River Road in Dinwiddie is 45 miles per hour.

8News alerted VDOT to that guardrail in Dinwiddie. VDOT confirmed it is a Lindsay X-Lite terminal and that it will be replaced soon.