STACKER — Did you know that childcare workers in Richmond — including the people who attend to kids in schools — typically earn less than $22,000 a year? Waiters and waitresses in the River City make an annual average wage of about $25,000, which is a few hundred dollars more than the salary of a pharmacy aide keeping track of your prescriptions.

In Richmond, the annual mean wage is $55,630, which is 1.2 percent lower than the national mean of $56,310. Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the city using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The information is up-to-date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET. Read on to see which jobs made the list.

#50. Recreation workers

Annual mean salary: $29,810

#207 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,260

Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#49. Tire repairers and changers

Annual mean salary: $29,730

#109 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

Job description: Repair and replace tires.

#48. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Annual mean salary: $29,580

#149 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#47. Substitute teachers, short-term

Annual mean salary: $29,520

#123 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,050

Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#46. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers

Annual mean salary: $29,470

#13 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Design, make, alter, repair, or fit garments.

#45. Parking enforcement workers

Annual mean salary: $29,440

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Patrol assigned area, such as public parking lot or city streets to issue tickets to overtime parking violators and illegally parked vehicles.

#44. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

Annual mean salary: $29,370

#29 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.

#43. Retail salespersons

Annual mean salary: $29,350

#186 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 16,820

Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#42. Bartenders

Annual mean salary: $29,290

#269 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,270

Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#41. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Annual mean salary: $29,090

#195 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#40. Residential advisors

Annual mean salary: $28,860

#69 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 630

Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#39. Orderlies

Annual mean salary: $28,790

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#38. Security guards

Annual mean salary: $28,510

#61 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,730

Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#37. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Annual mean salary: $28,430

#10 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles, and boilers, to prepare food products.

#36. Concierges

Annual mean salary: $28,230

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

#35. Dietetic technicians

Annual mean salary: $27,700

#24 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#34. Stockers and order fillers

Annual mean salary: $27,680

#90 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 13,710

Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#33. Farmworkers: farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Annual mean salary: $27,530

#26 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

#32. Grinding and polishing workers, hand

Annual mean salary: $27,240

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Grind, sand, or polish, using hand tools or hand-held power tools, a variety of metal, wood, stone, clay, plastic, or glass objects. Includes chippers, buffers, and finishers.

#31. Cooks, restaurant

Annual mean salary: $26,970

#164 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,020

Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Annual mean salary: $26,500

#148 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,360

Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#29. Parking attendants

Annual mean salary: $25,510

#82 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 600

Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#28. Baggage porters and bellhops

Annual mean salary: $25,460

#34 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#27. Packers and packagers, hand

Annual mean salary: $25,300

#102 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,400

Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#26. Floral designers

Annual mean salary: $25,200

#15 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#25. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Annual mean salary: $25,160

#200 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,890

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#24. Waiters and waitresses

Annual mean salary: $25,020

#216 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,720

Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#23. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Annual mean salary: $24,820

#67 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 990

Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#22. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Annual mean salary: $24,760

#54 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,770

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#21. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Annual mean salary: $24,670

#157 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 640

Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#20. Food preparation workers

Annual mean salary: $24,580

#157 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,510

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#19. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Annual mean salary: $24,520

#188 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#18. Pharmacy aides

Annual mean salary: $24,390

#24 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

#17. Manicurists and pedicurists

Annual mean salary: $24,100

#27 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#16. Animal caretakers

Annual mean salary: $23,970

#78 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Annual mean salary: $23,720

#106 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,450

Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#14. Cooks, short order

Annual mean salary: $23,580

#64 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 930

Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#13. Cashiers

Annual mean salary: $23,030

#119 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 17,960

Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#12. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Annual mean salary: $22,560

#200 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,160

Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#11. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Annual mean salary: $22,300

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#10. Shampooers

Annual mean salary: $22,160

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

Job description: Shampoo and rinse customers’ hair.

#9. Childcare workers

Annual mean salary: $21,970

#92 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,940

Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#8. Fast food and counter workers

Annual mean salary: $21,960

#167 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 14,230

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#7. Cooks, fast food

Annual mean salary: $21,730

#121 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,090

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#6. Dishwashers

Annual mean salary: $21,610

#100 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,700

Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Annual mean salary: $21,470

#116 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 660

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Annual mean salary: $21,370

#48 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 720

Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Annual mean salary: $21,260

#33 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#2. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Annual mean salary: $20,500

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#1. Amusement and recreation attendants