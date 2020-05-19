LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in Crater Health District

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, photo, a test is performed on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WRIC) — If you live in the Crater Health District, you can get tested at one of the seven COVID-19 testing events scheduled for the week of May 23-30.

The following testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 PETERSBURG – Petersburg Sports Complex 100 Ballpark Road, Petersburg

– Petersburg Sports Complex 100 Ballpark Road, Petersburg Sunday, May 24, PRINCE GEORGE – JEJ Moore School 11455 Prince George Drive, Disputanta

– JEJ Moore School 11455 Prince George Drive, Disputanta Tuesday, May 26, DINWIDDIE – Sports Complex – 5850 R. B. Pamplin Drive, Sutherland

– Sports Complex – 5850 R. B. Pamplin Drive, Sutherland Wednesday, May 27, SUSSEX – Sussex Middle School 21356 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek

– Sussex Middle School 21356 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek Thursday, May 28, SURRY – Recreation Center 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry

– Recreation Center 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry Friday, May 29, EMPORIA /GREENSVILLE – Washington Park, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia

– Washington Park, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia Saturday, May 30, HOPEWELL – Hopewell High School, 400 South Mesa Drive, Hopewell

Testing will be available by appointment only. To see if you qualify for a test and register, call the health district’s hotline: 804.863.1652 option 1.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms, muscle pain, and new loss of taste or smell.