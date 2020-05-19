LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in Crater Health District

(WRIC) — If you live in the Crater Health District, you can get tested at one of the seven COVID-19 testing events scheduled for the week of May 23-30.
The following testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, May 23 PETERSBURG– Petersburg Sports Complex 100 Ballpark Road, Petersburg
- Sunday, May 24, PRINCE GEORGE – JEJ Moore School 11455 Prince George Drive, Disputanta
- Tuesday, May 26, DINWIDDIE – Sports Complex – 5850 R. B. Pamplin Drive, Sutherland
- Wednesday, May 27, SUSSEX – Sussex Middle School 21356 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek
- Thursday, May 28, SURRY – Recreation Center 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry
- Friday, May 29, EMPORIA /GREENSVILLE – Washington Park, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia
- Saturday, May 30, HOPEWELL – Hopewell High School, 400 South Mesa Drive, Hopewell
Testing will be available by appointment only. To see if you qualify for a test and register, call the health district’s hotline: 804.863.1652 option 1.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms, muscle pain, and new loss of taste or smell.