LIST: COVID testing and vaccination clinics canceled for Tuesday Jan. 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vaccination and COVID testing clinics around the area are closing for Tuesday Jan. 4 due to the winter weather. The Virginia Department of Health said they would be reaching out to contact everyone who had an appointment for tomorrow.
Clinics closed tomorrow include the locations at:
The Virginia Department of Health
- CANCELED: Henrico County Health Department: 10161 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112
- CANCELED: The Grove Clubhouse: 508 Biggin Pond Road Midlothian VA 23114
- CANCELED: Second Baptist Church: 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard Richmond VA 23224
- CANCELED: Sacred Heart Center: 1400 Perry Street Richmond VA 23224
- CANCELED: Richmond City Health District: 400 East Cary Street Richmond VA 23219
- CANCELED: HOPE Pharmacy: 1330 North 25th Street Richmond VA 23223
- CANCELED: Eastern Henrico Health Center: 1440 North Laburnum Avenue Richmond VA 23223
- CANCELED: 8600 Dixon Powers Drive Richmond VA 23228
- CANCELED: The Diamond : 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond VA 23230
Piedmont Health District
- CANCELLED Jan. 4: 2 to 5 p.m. at the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department (318 Church Street)