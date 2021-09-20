Local hospitals, health districts offering back-to-school immunizations

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parents, if your child still needs their required school immunizations – there’s still time to make an appointment.

School-aged children have four new vaccine requirements in the state of Virginia, which went into effect on July 1. During the 2020 General Assembly session, legislators voted to amend the Code of Virginia to require the Hepatitis A, Meningitis, HPV-Gardasil and Rotavirus vaccines.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required to go back to school, health officials recommend that children ages 12 and older get the Pfizer shot.

To get your child’s immunizations up to date, schedule an appointment at one of the following locations:

For additional information about required vaccines for school-aged children in Virginia and appropriate dosing, click here.