The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to share the news that the Civil War had ended and enslaved peoples had been emancipated. Now, 158 years later, many in the metro Richmond community are gathering to celebrate Juneteenth.

Church Hill Juneteenth “Day of Freedom” Celebration

St. John’s Church and St. Peter’s Church are joining for the third annual Church Hill Juneteenth celebration.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with worship and commemoration which will then be followed by a performance from the Elegba Folklore Society. There will also be lunch, games and fellowship until 2 p.m.

The free-to-attend event is located at 1708 N. 22nd St. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

The Love Movement Social Event Series Presents: Juneteenth

The Love Movement Social Event Series is partnering with the Black History Museum of Virginia to celebrate the day at Brambly Park Winery — located at 1708 Belleville St. in Scott’s Addition.

There will be over 30 food vendors in attendance — including Charles Kitchen Caribbean Cuisine, K & M Salmon Balls and Cakes and Yum Yum Food Truck.

Beginning at noon and ending at 7 p.m., the free-to-attend event will feature music, art, culture and education.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Other events

Ashland Branch Library will be hosting a storytelling performance on the history of Juneteenth. The free-to-attend event is available to all ages and will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found on the Pamunkey Regional Library website.

Popular bar and music venue, The Camel, will be holding a concert at 7 p.m. featuring an extensive lineup of artists. Admission to the event is $10. More information can be found at The Camel’s website.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.