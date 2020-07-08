LIST: Landmarks to the Confederacy in the Richmond region

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Landmarks to the Confederate States of America mark public spaces throughout the Richmond region. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy – battles were fought on nearby ground – and monuments to the men who fought in the Civil War rose in the region more than a century ago.
In recent weeks, those symbols have become the epicenter of demonstrations erupting over systemic racism and police brutality. Citizens across Virginia and the nation have called for Confederate symbols to be removed.
As Richmond and surrounding municipalities begin to remove Confederate-named landmarks, or continue the work to do so, 8News has compiled a list of monuments in our region. We will continue to update this list with information as those statues come down, names of buildings are changed and the conversation continues in our community.
Schools named after Confederates
RICHMOND
- Binford Middle School
- Ginter Park Elementary School
- J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School
- Dedicated in 1922, renamed in 2018. Now Barack Obama Elementary School.
- John B. Cary Elementary School
HANOVER
- Lee Davis High School
- Stonewall Jackson Middle School
- Dedicated in 1969
HENRICO
- Douglas Southall Freeman High with “Rebel” mascot
- Harry F. Byrd Middle School
- Renamed in 2016. Now Quioccasin Middle School.
PETERSBURG
- A.P. Hill Elementary School
- Dedicated in 1915, renamed in 2018. Now Cool Spring Elementary School.
- J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School
- Dedicated in 1924, renamed in 2018. Now Pleasants Lane Elementary School.
Monuments dedicated to Confederates
RICHMOND
- Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument
- Church Hill. Dedicated in 1894, removed in 2020.
- J.E.B. Stuart Monument
- Monument Avenue. Dedicated in 1907, removed in 2020.
- Jefferson Davis Highway Marker
- Dedicated in 1933
- Jefferson Davis Monument
- Monument Avenue. Dedicated in 1907, removed in 2020.
- Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument
- Monument Avenue. Dedicated in 1929, removed in 2020.
- Richmond Howitzer Monument
- Dedicated in 1892, removed in 2020
- Robert E. Lee Monument
- Monument Avenue. Dedicated in 1890. Owned and managed by the State of Virginia.
- Stonewall Jackson Monument
- Monument Avenue. Dedicated in 1919, removed in 2020.
- Williams Carter Wickham Monument
- Dedicated in 1891, removed in 2020
HOPEWELL
- Hopewell Confederate Monument
- Dedicated in 1949
PETERSBURG
- To The Memory of A.P. Hill
- Old Men and Boys Monument
- Dedicated in 1909
HANOVER
- Confederate monument
- Dedicated in 1914
- Wilcox’s Alabama Brigade
- Dedicated in 1999
DINWIDDIE
- North Carolina Monument
NEW KENT
- Confederate Monument
- Dedicated in 1934
FARMVILLE
- Virginia Defenders of State Sovereignty Confederate Soldier Monument
- Dedicated in 1900, removed 2020.
Roads named after Confederates
RICHMOND
- Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge
- Dedicated 1934
- General Mahone Highway
- Confederate Avenue
MECHANICSVILLE
- Lee Davis Road
- Stonewall Middle Drive
- Jefferson Davis Highway
PETERSBURG
- Confederate Avenue
- Jubal Early Drive
HOPEWELL
- Robert E. Lee Drive
POWHATAN
- Robert E. Lee Road
FARMVILLE
- Stuart Road
Military installations named after Confederates
- Fort Lee Military Base
- Dedicated 1917
Other
- Sons of Confederate Veterans Commemorative License Plate
- Robert E. Lee Commemorative Virginia License Plate
- Lee-Jackson Day
- Dedicated 1889, eliminated in 2020.
Source: Southern Poverty Law Center provided information for this list