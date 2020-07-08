LIST: Landmarks to the Confederacy in the Richmond region

Demonstrators at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020. Protestors graffitied the monument in recent days and on Wednesday evening, an image of George Floyd and the phrases, “No justice, no peace” and “BLM” were projected onto the monument. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Landmarks to the Confederate States of America mark public spaces throughout the Richmond region. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy – battles were fought on nearby ground – and monuments to the men who fought in the Civil War rose in the region more than a century ago.

In recent weeks, those symbols have become the epicenter of demonstrations erupting over systemic racism and police brutality. Citizens across Virginia and the nation have called for Confederate symbols to be removed.

As Richmond and surrounding municipalities begin to remove Confederate-named landmarks, or continue the work to do so, 8News has compiled a list of monuments in our region. We will continue to update this list with information as those statues come down, names of buildings are changed and the conversation continues in our community.

Schools named after Confederates

RICHMOND

HANOVER

Lee Davis High School

Stonewall Jackson Middle School Dedicated in 1969



HENRICO

Douglas Southall Freeman High with “Rebel” mascot

Harry F. Byrd Middle School Renamed in 2016. Now Quioccasin Middle School.



PETERSBURG

A.P. Hill Elementary School Dedicated in 1915, renamed in 2018. Now Cool Spring Elementary School.

J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School Dedicated in 1924, renamed in 2018. Now Pleasants Lane Elementary School.



Monuments dedicated to Confederates

Isaiah Bowen, right, takes a shot as his dad, Garth Bowen, center, looks on at a basketball hoop in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue on Sunday, Jun. 21, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday, Jun, 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Church Hill on Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

The Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

The statue depicting Matthew Fontaine Maury on Richmond’s Monument Avenue was removed by crews on July 2, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

Protesters tore down the Confederate Howitzer Statue located on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus on Tuesday, Jun. 17, 2020. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

J.E.B. Stuart Monument in Richmond (photo taken by 8News).

Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)

Crews on the scene to remove parts of the Jefferson Davis Monument (Photo: 8News Photographer Will McCue)

Stonewall Jackson monument in Richmond, Virginia set to come down on Wednesday, July 1. (Photo: Nick Conigliaro)

The Stonewall Jackson statue was removed today from its pedestal on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. (Photo: Ben Dennis)

In this photo provided to 8News by The Valentine, a historic image of the Stonewall Jackson Monument on the day it was unveiled is seen beside an image from today, Wedneday, Jul. 1, 2020, of the pedestal after the statue was removed. (Photo: The Valentine)

RICHMOND

HOPEWELL

Hopewell Confederate Monument Dedicated in 1949



PETERSBURG

To The Memory of A.P. Hill

Old Men and Boys Monument Dedicated in 1909



HANOVER

Confederate monument Dedicated in 1914

Wilcox’s Alabama Brigade Dedicated in 1999



DINWIDDIE

North Carolina Monument

NEW KENT

Confederate Monument Dedicated in 1934



FARMVILLE

Virginia Defenders of State Sovereignty Confederate Soldier Monument Dedicated in 1900, removed 2020.



Roads named after Confederates

RICHMOND

Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge Dedicated 1934

General Mahone Highway

Confederate Avenue

MECHANICSVILLE

Lee Davis Road

Stonewall Middle Drive

ive Jefferson Davis Highway

PETERSBURG

Confederate Avenue

Jubal Early Drive

HOPEWELL

Robert E. Lee Drive

POWHATAN

Robert E. Lee Road

FARMVILLE

Stuart Road

Military installations named after Confederates

Fort Lee Military Base Dedicated 1917



Other

Sons of Confederate Veterans Commemorative License Plate

Robert E. Lee Commemorative Virginia License Plate

Lee-Jackson Day Dedicated 1889, eliminated in 2020.



Source: Southern Poverty Law Center provided information for this list