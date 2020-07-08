Breaking News
Man found dead inside shooting range in Ashland

LIST: Landmarks to the Confederacy in the Richmond region

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia

Demonstrators at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020. Protestors graffitied the monument in recent days and on Wednesday evening, an image of George Floyd and the phrases, “No justice, no peace” and “BLM” were projected onto the monument. (Photo: Jordan Vance)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Landmarks to the Confederate States of America mark public spaces throughout the Richmond region. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy – battles were fought on nearby ground – and monuments to the men who fought in the Civil War rose in the region more than a century ago.

In recent weeks, those symbols have become the epicenter of demonstrations erupting over systemic racism and police brutality. Citizens across Virginia and the nation have called for Confederate symbols to be removed.

As Richmond and surrounding municipalities begin to remove Confederate-named landmarks, or continue the work to do so, 8News has compiled a list of monuments in our region. We will continue to update this list with information as those statues come down, names of buildings are changed and the conversation continues in our community.

Schools named after Confederates

RICHMOND

HANOVER

  • Lee Davis High School
  • Stonewall Jackson Middle School
    • Dedicated in 1969

HENRICO

  • Douglas Southall Freeman High with “Rebel” mascot
  • Harry F. Byrd Middle School
    • Renamed in 2016. Now Quioccasin Middle School.

PETERSBURG

  • A.P. Hill Elementary School
    • Dedicated in 1915, renamed in 2018. Now Cool Spring Elementary School.
  • J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School
    • Dedicated in 1924, renamed in 2018. Now Pleasants Lane Elementary School.

Monuments dedicated to Confederates

  • Isaiah Bowen, right, takes a shot as his dad, Garth Bowen, center, looks on at a basketball hoop in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue
    Isaiah Bowen, right, takes a shot as his dad, Garth Bowen, center, looks on at a basketball hoop in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue on Sunday, Jun. 21, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • The Moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue
    The Moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday, Jun, 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Church Hill
    Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Church Hill on Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
  • Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument
    The Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
  • Matthew Fontaine Maury Statue
    The statue depicting Matthew Fontaine Maury on Richmond’s Monument Avenue was removed by crews on July 2, 2020. (Photo: 8News)
  • Protesters tore down the Confederate Howitzer Statue
    Protesters tore down the Confederate Howitzer Statue located on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus on Tuesday, Jun. 17, 2020. (Photo: Jordan Vance)
  • J.E.B. Stuart Monument
    J.E.B. Stuart Monument in Richmond (photo taken by 8News).
  • Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down
    Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
  • Jefferson Davis Monument
    Crews on the scene to remove parts of the Jefferson Davis Monument (Photo: 8News Photographer Will McCue)
  • Stonewall Jackson Monument
    Stonewall Jackson monument in Richmond, Virginia set to come down on Wednesday, July 1. (Photo: Nick Conigliaro)
  • The Stonewall Jackson statue was removed today from its pedestal
    The Stonewall Jackson statue was removed today from its pedestal on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. (Photo: Ben Dennis)
  • Historic look at the Stonewall Jackson Monument
    In this photo provided to 8News by The Valentine, a historic image of the Stonewall Jackson Monument on the day it was unveiled is seen beside an image from today, Wedneday, Jul. 1, 2020, of the pedestal after the statue was removed. (Photo: The Valentine)

RICHMOND

HOPEWELL

  • Hopewell Confederate Monument
    • Dedicated in 1949

PETERSBURG

  • To The Memory of A.P. Hill
  • Old Men and Boys Monument
    • Dedicated in 1909

HANOVER

  • Confederate monument
    • Dedicated in 1914
  • Wilcox’s Alabama Brigade
    • Dedicated in 1999

DINWIDDIE

  • North Carolina Monument

NEW KENT

  • Confederate Monument
    • Dedicated in 1934

FARMVILLE

  • Virginia Defenders of State Sovereignty Confederate Soldier Monument
    • Dedicated in 1900, removed 2020.

Roads named after Confederates

RICHMOND

  • Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge
    • Dedicated 1934
  • General Mahone Highway
  • Confederate Avenue

MECHANICSVILLE

  • Lee Davis Road
  • Stonewall Middle Drive
  • Jefferson Davis Highway

PETERSBURG

  • Confederate Avenue
  • Jubal Early Drive

HOPEWELL

  • Robert E. Lee Drive

POWHATAN

  • Robert E. Lee Road

FARMVILLE

  • Stuart Road

Military installations named after Confederates

  • Fort Lee Military Base
    • Dedicated 1917

Other

  • Sons of Confederate Veterans Commemorative License Plate
  • Robert E. Lee Commemorative Virginia License Plate
  • Lee-Jackson Day
    • Dedicated 1889, eliminated in 2020.

Source: Southern Poverty Law Center provided information for this list

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events