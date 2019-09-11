Breaking News
Early morning house fire forces Chesterfield family of five out of home
Live Now
WATCH: Memorial honoring the victims of 9/11 in New York City

List of Central Virginia events honoring victims of 9/11 terror attacks

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several memorials and ceremonies are being held across the state to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Richmond

  • Central Virginia firefighters honor 9/11 victims, survivors with a stair climb at Libby Hill Park
  • 2019 National Day of Service Remembrance scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on the City of Richmond’s Facebook page
  • Virginia War Memorial’s 9/11 Ceremony happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Limited parking is available) There will be a viewing of the documentary ‘A New Century, A New War.’
  • Freedom Flag Foundation Ceremony and Flag Raising at 10:20 a.m. at the Virginia State Police HQ on Midlothian Turnpike

Hanover

Chesterfield

  • James River High School’s JROTC program created a flag memorial for those who lost their lives during the 9-11 terror attacks. If you’d like to check it out it is on display in front of the high school at 3700 James River Road until Friday.
  • Kiwanis Patriot Day and Fall Fling from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Unity Park on 18000 Coxendale Road

Amelia County

  • 9/11 Never Forget Flag Memorial display at the Amelia County Courthouse on 16419 Court Street

Do you know of an event happening in Central Virginia honoring 9/11? Please send us a tip at news@wric.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events