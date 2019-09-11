List of Central Virginia events honoring victims of 9/11 terror attacks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several memorials and ceremonies are being held across the state to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Richmond
- Central Virginia firefighters honor 9/11 victims, survivors with a stair climb at Libby Hill Park
- 2019 National Day of Service Remembrance scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on the City of Richmond’s Facebook page
- Virginia War Memorial’s 9/11 Ceremony happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Limited parking is available) There will be a viewing of the documentary ‘A New Century, A New War.’
- Freedom Flag Foundation Ceremony and Flag Raising at 10:20 a.m. at the Virginia State Police HQ on Midlothian Turnpike
Hanover
- 9/11 Memorial Program from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 7530 County Complex Road
Chesterfield
- James River High School’s JROTC program created a flag memorial for those who lost their lives during the 9-11 terror attacks. If you’d like to check it out it is on display in front of the high school at 3700 James River Road until Friday.
- Kiwanis Patriot Day and Fall Fling from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Unity Park on 18000 Coxendale Road
Amelia County
- 9/11 Never Forget Flag Memorial display at the Amelia County Courthouse on 16419 Court Street
Do you know of an event happening in Central Virginia honoring 9/11? Please send us a tip at news@wric.com