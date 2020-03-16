List of local restaurants closed due to coronavirus fears

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has compiled a list of restaurants that have closed due to coronavirus fears in our area.

3Monkeys Bar and Grill

A fan favorite — 3Monkeys — announced via Instagram that they will be closing indefinitely because of their obligation to keep employees and customers safe.

“We are hopeful that we may be able to reopen to offer limited take-out and delivery service, but we’ll need time to make arrangements and monitor the news and other community directives,” 3Monkeys said.

Helen’s Restaurant

“Due to the increasing severity of the Covid-19 global pandemic we feel it is our responsibility to the community to take steps to encourage social distancing,” Helen’s said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant said they may offer a limited menu delivery service.

Perly’s

Following the recommendation of the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health Perly’s has decided to close its doors.

Heritage

Heritage will be stopping regular service for at least the next two weeks.

“We will announce a in home dinner (we make, you bake), pick up menu starting Tuesday, with wine and beer to go as well,” the restaurant posted on Instagram.

Brenner Pass

Brenner Pass, Chairlift, and Metzger Bar & Butchery will be closed for the time being. The restaurants will be serving food to go for curbside pick up. Dinner for four includes a main course, 2 sides and dessert for $60.

Tazza Kitchen

Tazza Kitchen in Scott’s Addition will be closing their dining rooms as a precaution. Starting Tuesday, March 16, the restaurant will offer curbside take-out with online ordering and limited delivery.

Cary Street Cafe

As the number of COVID-19 cases in our area continues to rise, Cary Street Cafe announced they would be canceling all shows and closing their doors. The cafe’s reopening is dependent on the recommendation from the local health authorities.

The Tottering Teacup

The cafe announced it would be closing its dining room for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. However, you can order and pick up items from its website. Pick up times are Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Stir Crazy Cafe

Stir Crazy Cafe in the city’s Northside will be offering a take-out only with curbside service. Customers can call in and place their orders. The cafe is also taking orders through email. If you’re hungry and want some Stir Crazy, order here.

