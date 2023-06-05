RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From June 5 through June 11, join these restaurants in the Metro-Richmond area in celebrating Pride Month by ordering a selected signature cocktail through the Dine Out for Pride event.

For each signature cocktail sold, $1 will be donated in equal parts to VA Pride and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation. Nearly 30 restaurants will participate in the event.

Participating Restaurants