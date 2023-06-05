RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From June 5 through June 11, join these restaurants in the Metro-Richmond area in celebrating Pride Month by ordering a selected signature cocktail through the Dine Out for Pride event.
For each signature cocktail sold, $1 will be donated in equal parts to VA Pride and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation. Nearly 30 restaurants will participate in the event.
Participating Restaurants
- Bar Solita
- Bell Cafe
- Cabo Fish Taco
- Casa del Barco Canal Walk
- Dave & Buster’s Glen Allen
- eazzy burger
- Heritage
- JewFro
- Main Street Steakhouse
- Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar
- Papi’s Downtown
- Pinky’s
- Restaurant Adarra
- River City Roll
- Sam Miller’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar
- SB’s Lakeside Love Shack
- SB’s Main Street Love Shack
- Shagbark
- Soul Taco
- Southbound
- Tang & Biscuit
- Tarrant’s Downtown
- Tarrant’s West
- The Locker Room
- Three Notch’d Brewing Company
- Wok This Way
- ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque