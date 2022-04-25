ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Several roads will be closed and temporary no-parking signs will be put up for the 18th annual Ashland Train Day this weekend.

The street festival will be held on Route 54 and Railroad Avenue this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to the number of people expected to attend the event and high pedestrian traffic on both sides of the railroad tracks, the town will have to close roads and prohibit parking in certain areas.

Road closures will go into effect starting at 7 a.m. and all of them will re-open at 6 p.m., according to Ashland police.

Here are the roads that will be closed for the event:

Route 54 (England Street/Thompson Street) from Maple Street to Duncan Street

The 100 block of North Railroad Avenue (both sides)

The 100 block of Hanover Avenue

The 100, 200 and 300 blocks South Center Street/Railroad Avenue (both sides of tracks, from Route 54 to Myrtle Street)

Robinson Street between South Railroad Avenue and Maple Street

Lee Street between South Railroad Avenue and the south side rear driveway of the library closest to Virginia Street

Route 54 traffic will be detoured around the event using three routes, police said in a release. Signs will be set up for the detours:

Eastbound traffic on Route 54 will be detoured north onto North James Street, east on Henry Clay Road to College Avenue, south on Henry Street to Route 54

Westbound Route 54 traffic will be detoured north onto Henry Street, west on College Avenue to Henry Clay Road, then south on North James Street to Route 54

Truck traffic will be prohibited on Route 54 from Medical Drive to Route 1. Detour signs will be in place to direct truck traffic to an alternate route

There will be no-parking signs in the following areas between midnight and 5 p.m. on April 30:

Henry Clay Road between North Railroad Avenue and North James Street

Both sides of Railroad Avenue from Henry Clay Road to Myrtle Street

South Center Street from Myrtle Street to Cox Lane

Hanover Avenue from Thompson Street to South James Street

Maple Street from England Street to Myrtle Street

Robinson Street from Virginia Street to Maple Street

Thompson Street from Duncan Street to the railroad tracks

Anyone with questions may contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 412-0600.