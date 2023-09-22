RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ophelia is canceling events across the metro Richmond area for the first weekend of fall.

Event cancelations

Virginia Pridefest 2023

Organizers are postponing Virginia Pridefest. Some pride events are still happening – including the weekend closing concert with “Tegan & Sara.” That will no longer be at Brown’s Island on Sunday but instead will take place at The National at 7 p.m.

RVA Big Market

The RVA Big Market will be closed on Saturday. Organizers say “Due to circumstances beyond our control, Bryan Park will be closed to activity.” But the “Grow RVA South of the James Farmers Market” in Forest Hill Park will resume on Sunday.

Eppington Fall Festival

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will not hold the “Fall Festival at Historic Eppington” due to weather.

Hanover Music on the Green

The “Music on the Green” event slated to be held at the historic courthouse at 1 p.m. has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Henrico Police Shredding Event

Henrico Police posted online that its shredding event scheduled for tomorrow is canceled due to weather. There is no currently scheduled rain date.

Maymont Bier-Garden: Saturday canceled

Due to forecasted high winds and thunderstorms, the festival was canceled for Saturday, Sept. 23. The festival will still take place Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. Those with tickets for Saturday will be allowed to use them Friday night.