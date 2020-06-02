LIST: ‘Take-out Tuesday’ at these restaurants supports Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GroupRaise initiative is hosting a ‘take-out Tuesday’ for Feed More at seven restuarant locations.
When placing an order mention that you are with Feed More. If ordering online, include ““I am with the GroupRaise Meal for Feed More.”
- Blaze Pizza — Midlothian and Glen Allen locations
- Corner Bakery Cafe — Glen Allen
- Jiang’s Chinese Restaurant — North Chesterfield
- The Salty Pig Smokehouse — Mechanicsville
- Charles Kicthen — Henrico
- Mellow Mushroom — Carytown
Click here to see hours and how much these restaurants are donating to support Feed More.