LIST: ‘Take-out Tuesday’ at these restaurants supports Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GroupRaise initiative is hosting a ‘take-out Tuesday’ for Feed More at seven restuarant locations.

When placing an order mention that you are with Feed More. If ordering online, include ““I am with the GroupRaise Meal for Feed More.”

Blaze Pizza — Midlothian and Glen Allen locations

Corner Bakery Cafe — Glen Allen

Jiang’s Chinese Restaurant — North Chesterfield

The Salty Pig Smokehouse — Mechanicsville

Charles Kicthen — Henrico

Mellow Mushroom — Carytown

Click here to see hours and how much these restaurants are donating to support Feed More.