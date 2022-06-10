RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As gas prices continue to surge across the country, the average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Virginians paying an average of about $4.80 per gallon.
Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to GasBuddy.com, across the metro-Richmond area, as of Thursday, June 9.
To search for the cheapest gas nearest you, click here.
1. Shell
- $4.44/ gal.
- 6460 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, Va.
2. Love’s Travel Shop
- $4.51/ gal.
- 6870 Jimmy Burrell Lane, Talleysville, Va.
3. Flying J
- $4.57/ gal.
- 24279 Rogers Clark Boulevard, Ruther Glen, Va.
4. Sam’s Club
- $4.59/ gal.
- 735 Southpark Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va.
5. Old Tavern Junction
- $4.59/ gal.
- 5500 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va.
6. BJ’s
- $4.65/ gal.
- 1320 Starling Drive, Richmond, Va.
7. BP
- $4.74/ gal
- 2931 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, Va
8. Valero
- $4.76/ gal.
- 3440 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va.
9. Costco
- $4.79/ gal.
- 1401 Mall Drive, Midlothian, Va.
10. Mobil
- $4.84/ gal.
- 10500 New Kent Highway, Va.