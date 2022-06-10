RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As gas prices continue to surge across the country, the average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Virginians paying an average of about $4.80 per gallon.

Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to GasBuddy.com, across the metro-Richmond area, as of Thursday, June 9.

To search for the cheapest gas nearest you, click here.

1. Shell

$4.44/ gal.

6460 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, Va.

2. Love’s Travel Shop

$4.51/ gal.

6870 Jimmy Burrell Lane, Talleysville, Va.

3. Flying J

$4.57/ gal.

24279 Rogers Clark Boulevard, Ruther Glen, Va.

4. Sam’s Club

$4.59/ gal.

735 Southpark Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va.

5. Old Tavern Junction

$4.59/ gal.

5500 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va.

6. BJ’s

$4.65/ gal.

1320 Starling Drive, Richmond, Va.

7. BP

$4.74/ gal

2931 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, Va

8. Valero

$4.76/ gal.

3440 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va.

9. Costco

$4.79/ gal.

1401 Mall Drive, Midlothian, Va.

10. Mobil