RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Partly sunny skies are breaking out now and that will last into the afternoon. It will be a mild day as our high temperatures climb into the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds throughout the overnight and there's the chance for a spotty sprinkle across the northern neck by early Christmas morning. The rest of us will stay dry. Our overnight lows will fall back into the middle 40s.