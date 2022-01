RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A developing winter storm in the Tennessee Valley is heading toward Virginia and will be here tonight. This will bring us the risk of rain and snow during the early part of tonight and for many that mixture will change to all snow.

There is the chance that we could see some accumulations of an inch or 2 across metro Richmond with as much as 2 to possibly 5" as you go to the north and west. However, areas like the Tri-Cities and points east and south will see less than an inch, as they will not see that change over to snow and their precipitation will be mainly rain showers throughout the night.