CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo’s ‘Miracle of Christmas’ live-action nativity performance is back this year for its 21st season with new lights, and a reconstructed stage and set.

In June, a raging fire destroyed multiple buildings at the zoo, including a storage room containing production lights, backdrops and the stage for ‘The Miracle of Christmas’ performance.

“This nativity holds a special place in our hearts, so seeing the sets among the rubble was devastating,” the zoo said in a release.

The backdrop for ‘The Miracle of Christmas’ after being destroyed in the June fire (left). Metro Richmond Zoo staff in front of newly reconstructed set backdrop (right).

“We have worked tirelessly to rebuild what was lost to bring this event back to life for the community,” the zoo explained. “Over 100 feet of period-appropriate backdrops had to be reconstructed and painted. The new stage and sets are exact replicas of the original versions, and the new lighting system is more technical and offers an improved experience compared to our previous equipment.”

‘The Miracle of Christmas’ at the Metro Richmond Zoo

The 20-minute production provides a reenactment of the Christmas story featuring live animals — including Bactrian camels, goats, sheep and a donkey — and cast members. Baby goats and lambs born in early December will make their big debut in the nativity when the show begins Dec. 20.

Live musical performances by local churches and community groups, including the Clover Hill High School Brass Quintet, The Virginians Barbershop Chorus, Richmond Virginia Mission Choir, Chesterfield Baptist Church Choir, and more will take place before each show. The zoo will put on three shows each evening at 7, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 21 and 22.

Admission and parking are free. Zoo gates open to the public at 6:15 p.m.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road in Mosely. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable foods to drop off for the food drive currently being held to support families in need through the Chesterfield Food Bank.