Biden: Russia ‘intends to attack’ Ukraine in coming days

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— President Joe Biden talked of the current state of affairs between Russia and Ukraine during his press briefing update on Friday, Feb. 18.

Biden says the US has reason to believe Russia ‘intends to attack’ Ukraine in coming days, including the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

“We have a significant intelligence capability,” Biden said during the press conference.

The White House blamed Russia on Friday for this week’s cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defense ministry and major banks and warned of the potential for more significant disruptions in the days ahead.

Biden said that the overwhelming message during his calls with NATO and its allies today was one of unity, determination, and resolve.

“Despite Russia’s efforts to divide us at home and abroad, I can affirm, that has not happened”

Biden announced that if Russia pursues its plans, the US and its allies are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory, but that the US will not send troops in to fight in Ukraine. He did say that support would continue to be given to the Ukrainian people in the form of millions of dollars worth of ammo, missiles, humanitarian aid, and economic support.

Information in this article is attributed to The Associated Press.