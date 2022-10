DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools, as well as the Dinwiddie County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office are holding a joint press conference about the fire that took place last week at Dinwiddie High School.

According to Dinwiddie County Public Schools, an “incident” in a chemistry class on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 12 caused the school to be evacuated and closed early.

Three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals for treatment.